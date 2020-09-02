UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Treasury Seeking To Divert Foreign Aid Funds To Defense, Intelligence - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 03:30 PM

UK Treasury Seeking to Divert Foreign Aid Funds to Defense, Intelligence - Reports

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is seeking to finance an upgrade of the country's intelligence and defense capabilities by diverting funds from the foreign aid budget, The Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The paper, which cites an anonymous source in the UK government, said the budget would come from the 0.7 percent of national income ” amounting to £15.8 billion ($21 billion) ” the government has pledged to spend in assisting development projects in other countries.

"The chancellor has been clear that if the review isn't cost-neutral it is only right that any extra spending comes out of the 0.7 per cent," the source told The Times.

According to the paper, an overhaul of foreign, defense and security policy is due to conclude in November.

Sputnik has approached the Treasury's press office for comments on The Times report but has not received any response as of the time this article was published.

Related Topics

Budget United Kingdom November From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Babar Azam reviews T20I series after Pakistan beat ..

14 minutes ago

Introducing the Galaxy Z Fold2: Change the Shape o ..

18 minutes ago

An Iconic Design with Four Major Upgrades is comin ..

27 minutes ago

US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie asked to leave Pakis ..

55 minutes ago

Govt agrees to revive rates of five-zero rated ind ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $45.30 a barrel T ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.