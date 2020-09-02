UK Treasury Seeking to Divert Foreign Aid Funds to Defense, Intelligence - Reports

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is seeking to finance an upgrade of the country's intelligence and defense capabilities by diverting funds from the foreign aid budget, The Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The paper, which cites an anonymous source in the UK government, said the budget would come from the 0.7 percent of national income ” amounting to £15.8 billion ($21 billion) ” the government has pledged to spend in assisting development projects in other countries.

"The chancellor has been clear that if the review isn't cost-neutral it is only right that any extra spending comes out of the 0.7 per cent," the source told The Times.

According to the paper, an overhaul of foreign, defense and security policy is due to conclude in November.

Sputnik has approached the Treasury's press office for comments on The Times report but has not received any response as of the time this article was published.