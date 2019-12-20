UK Tribunal Upholds Legality of MI5 Policy Allowing Security Agents to Commit Crimes

The United Kingdom's Investigatory Powers Tribunal has ruled that a secret MI5 policy allowing agents to commit serious crimes while in the UK is lawful, although adjudicators voiced dissenting opinions for the first time in the tribunal's history, a leading social advocacy group stated

According to Reprieve, one of the groups that brought the case to tribunal, judges approved the legality of MI5's secret policy by a 3-2 vote. The organization stated that this was the first time in the tribunal's history that judges had voted against the government.

"Today, the Investigatory Powers Tribunal decided that MI5 can secretly give informants permission to commit grave crimes in the UK, including violence. But two of its five members produced powerful dissenting opinions, seeking to uphold basic rule of law standards," Reprieve's legal officer Ilia Siatitsa stated in the press release.

The case was brought to tribunal by four NGOs: Reprieve, Privacy International, the Centre for the Administration of Justice and the Pat Finucane Centre. The organizations argued that the policies were unlawful and made the government culpable in abuses of human rights.

"Our security services play a vital role in keeping this country safe, but history has shown us time and again the need for proper oversight and common sense limits on what agents can do in the public's name," Maya Foa, Reprieve's director, said in the press release.

MI5's policy of allowing agents to commit crimes during operations was brought to light in 2018, during another hearing at the Investigatory Powers Tribunal. According to Reprieve, police have requested that at least 20 people be brought to justice for crimes including murder, kidnap and torture.

Many of these crimes were conducted during the conflict in Northern Ireland, commonly called "The Troubles," that ended in 1998 after the Good Friday Agreement was signed.

Reprieve is a non-governmental organization of lawyers and investigators that advocates for the upholding of human rights and justice. The organization states that it fights to protect vulnerable people, such as those facing execution, those victimized by state's anti-terror policies and those who are subject to torture.

MI5 is the United Kingdom's domestic counter-intelligence and security agency. It operates in conjunction with MI6, which is the foreign intelligence arm of the UK government.