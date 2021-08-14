UK Troops Begin Deployment in Afghanistan to Support Evacuation of Civilians - Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) The UK military began deployment in Afghanistan to support the evacuation of the country's nationals, the UK Ministry of Defence announced on Friday.

"Operation Pitting, the military support to the drawdown of British nationals and entitled personnel has commenced in Afghanistan, Defence Secretary @BWallaceMP confirmed this evening," the ministry said on Twitter.