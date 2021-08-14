UrduPoint.com

UK Troops Begin Deployment In Afghanistan To Support Evacuation Of Civilians - Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) The UK military began deployment in Afghanistan to support the evacuation of the country's nationals, the UK Ministry of Defence announced on Friday.

"Operation Pitting, the military support to the drawdown of British nationals and entitled personnel has commenced in Afghanistan, Defence Secretary @BWallaceMP confirmed this evening," the ministry said on Twitter.

