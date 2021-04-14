UK Troops to Leave Afghanistan Following US Plans - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The UK government will withdraw nearly all its troops from Afghanistan after US President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that US forces would leave the country by September 11, The Times newspaper reported.

Sources told the newspaper in a piece published on Tuesday that the United Kingdom would find it challenging to withdraw their troops without help from the United States because they heavily rely on US bases and infrastructure. Around 750 UK soldiers are currently stationed in Afghanistan.

The UK also plans to hand over their military training academy based in Kabul, "Sandhurst in the Sand," the news outlet added.

Approximately 2,500 US troops will leave Afghanistan over the following months with the last troops expected to leave on the 20-year anniversary of the US' involvement in the war, putting an end to America's longest war.