UK Truck Driver Admits To Assisting Illegal Immigration In 39 Migrant Death Case- Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 04:33 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) UK truck driver Maurice Robinson, who is a suspect in a case involving the death of 39 migrants, pleaded guilty to conspiring to assist illegal immigration, the Sky news broadcaster reported on Monday.

The driver was charged with manslaughter in a case opened in late October after bodies of 39 people were found in a truck at an industrial park about 20 miles east of London.

The victims were found to be from Vietnam.

Robinson also reportedly admitted to buying criminal property � cash.

