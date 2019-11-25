UK Truck Driver Admits to Assisting Illegal Immigration in 39 Migrant Death Case- Reports

UK truck driver Maurice Robinson, who is a suspect in a case involving the death of 39 migrants, pleaded guilty to conspiring to assist illegal immigration, the Sky News broadcaster reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) UK truck driver Maurice Robinson, who is a suspect in a case involving the death of 39 migrants, pleaded guilty to conspiring to assist illegal immigration, the Sky news broadcaster reported on Monday.

The driver was charged with manslaughter in a case opened in late October after bodies of 39 people were found in a truck at an industrial park about 20 miles east of London.

The victims were found to be from Vietnam.

Robinson also reportedly admitted to buying criminal property � cash.