UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Truck Victim Families Take On Loans To Repatriate Remains To Vietnam

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 12:45 PM

UK truck victim families take on loans to repatriate remains to Vietnam

Some families of the 39 Vietnamese people found dead in a truck in Britain last month will borrow money from the government to repatriate their relatives' remains, they told AFP Tuesday

Hanoi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Some families of the 39 Vietnamese people found dead in a truck in Britain last month will borrow money from the government to repatriate their relatives' remains, they told AFP Tuesday.

Vietnam's foreign ministry said they would help to bring either the ashes or the bodies of the victims back -- but that families would have to cover the cost of repatriation.

The price to bring ashes back in a jar was $1,774, while the fee to repatriate a body was $2,858, according to an official document shared with the families and seen by AFP.

Families in central Vietnam, where many of the 39 victims come from, said they were desperate to bring their loved ones back nearly four weeks after the tragedy, despite the steep loans they will have to take on.

"We're in deep pain, we just want him back soonest," said Le Minh Tuan, whose 30-year-old son was among the victims found on October 23 in a refrigerated container in Essex.

"We'll pay any price, whether I have to sell my house or my land, I am determined to bring him back," said Tuan, whose son Le Van Ha left behind two young children and a wife.

The family already borrowed more than $30,000 to send Ha to Europe, a huge sum in his province of Nghe An where the average annual per capita income is around $1,200.

Tuan said he will opt to bring his son's body back instead of ashes so he can give him a traditional burial.

Cremation is not common in rural Vietnam where the majority of the 39 victims come from, and bodies are normally buried several days after death.

The foreign ministry urged families to opt for cremation "to ensure speed, low cost and sanitation safety", according to the document.

Vo Thi Hong said the family would take on a bigger debt to give her brother Vo Nhan Du a traditional funeral.

"Our priority is to bring him back. We'll think about how to pay the loan later," she told AFP.

The majority of the victims come from Ha Tinh and Nghe An provinces in central Vietnam, impoverished parts of the country where the main source of income is fishing, farming, or factory work.

Many families took on thousands of Dollars of debt to send their kids to Britain, where they hoped they would land good jobs to send money back home -- and pay back their loans.

The incident laid bare the dangers of illegal migration in Britain, a top destination for Vietnamese nationals who often work in cannabis farms or nail bars.

Related Topics

Dead Loan Europe Wife Young Van Price Ha Tinh Vietnam Money October Family From Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

Tokyo stocks open lower 19 November 2019

2 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif's actions not to affect accountabilit ..

2 minutes ago

US Sanctions Freeze Billions in Venezuelan Assets, ..

2 minutes ago

Venezuelan Tourism Chief Expects Debt Settlement t ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus Election Commission Head Slams OSCE Conclu ..

14 minutes ago

Mother, son among 3 killed in road accidents in Sa ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.