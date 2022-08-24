UrduPoint.com

UK Trying To Convince Europe Not To Cut Aid To Ukraine Amid Rising Prices - Reports

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2022 | 06:40 AM

UK Trying to Convince Europe Not to Cut Aid to Ukraine Amid Rising Prices - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) UK diplomats have been traveling to European capitals with the purpose to convince European leaders not to cut aid to Ukraine, The Telegraph reported citing sources.

London fears European support for Kiev could dry up amid soaring prices, it said.

European leaders look increasingly concerned about spending on weapons and humanitarian supplies as citizens face high energy prices, a source said.

According to the newspaper, high-ranking EU officials fear there could be a turning point in the fall or early winter, which will change the position of the population regarding assistance to Ukraine.

After the start of Russia's special military operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine, the West has stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which has led to an increase in prices for energy and food in Europe and the United States.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Kiev United Kingdom United States

Recent Stories

Israel unveils 1,200 year-old desert mansion

Israel unveils 1,200 year-old desert mansion

6 hours ago
 LDA vice chairman reviews construction work of fly ..

LDA vice chairman reviews construction work of flyover project

6 hours ago
 Imran, Gill found launching anti institutions driv ..

Imran, Gill found launching anti institutions drive: Rana Sanaullah

6 hours ago
 Govt to distribute 100,000 laptops among shining s ..

Govt to distribute 100,000 laptops among shining students: Shaza Fatima

6 hours ago
 Educational institutions to remain closed for two ..

Educational institutions to remain closed for two days

6 hours ago
 Feds Recovered 700 Pages of Classified Material Fr ..

Feds Recovered 700 Pages of Classified Material From Trump in January - National ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.