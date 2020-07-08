UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK, Turkey Agree On Need For Political Solution To Ongoing Crisis In Libya - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

UK, Turkey Agree on Need for Political Solution to Ongoing Crisis in Libya - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Turkey and the United Kingdom agreed that the crisis in Libya needs to be settled only via political means, the Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The statement was was made following Cavusoglu's meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as part of his one-day working visit to the European country. The minister also held talks with his UK counterpart, Dominic Raab, earlier in the day.

According to the news agency, Cavusoglu noted the need to pace the political process under the auspices of the United Nations, adding that the conditions of the legitimate Government of National Accord (GNA) headed by Fayez Sarraj in Libya should be met for a permanent ceasefire in the country.

During the meetings, the Turkish minister also discussed the country's relations with the UK in the post-pandemic era, bilateral free trade agreement after Brexit, cooperation in tourism and defense, as well as other international and regional issues, including Syria, and NATO.

In addition, the participants touched upon the future of a visa scheme agreement for Turkish businesspeople, the Ankara Agreement, to prevent the possible negative impact of Brexit on Turkish citizens, the news agency reported.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister United Nations Syria Turkey Visit Ankara United Kingdom Libya Brexit Visa Government Agreement Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 3,036 new coronavirus cases, ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council discuss prepara ..

1 hour ago

SCFA holds webinar on strategic concepts and balan ..

2 hours ago

SEA supports educational institutions&#039; effort ..

2 hours ago

DIFC Presidential Directive ends on 31st July 2020

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed to visit Korea on Friday

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.