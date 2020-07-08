UK, Turkey Agree on Need for Political Solution to Ongoing Crisis in Libya - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Turkey and the United Kingdom agreed that the crisis in Libya needs to be settled only via political means, the Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The statement was was made following Cavusoglu's meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as part of his one-day working visit to the European country. The minister also held talks with his UK counterpart, Dominic Raab, earlier in the day.

According to the news agency, Cavusoglu noted the need to pace the political process under the auspices of the United Nations, adding that the conditions of the legitimate Government of National Accord (GNA) headed by Fayez Sarraj in Libya should be met for a permanent ceasefire in the country.

During the meetings, the Turkish minister also discussed the country's relations with the UK in the post-pandemic era, bilateral free trade agreement after Brexit, cooperation in tourism and defense, as well as other international and regional issues, including Syria, and NATO.

In addition, the participants touched upon the future of a visa scheme agreement for Turkish businesspeople, the Ankara Agreement, to prevent the possible negative impact of Brexit on Turkish citizens, the news agency reported.