UK, Turkey Agree to Fight Illegal Migration Together - Interior Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The interior ministers of Turkey and the United Kingdom discussed developments in Afghanistan and agreed on joint efforts to tackle the issue of illegal migration, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Monday.

"Always good to speak to my Turkish counterpart, Interior Minister @SuleymanSoylu. Today, as well as discussing recent events in Afghanistan and the security situation, we agreed on the need to tackle illegal migration," Patel tweeted.

The UK interior minister added that cooperation between London and Ankara was of great importance for both nations.

In mid-August, the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) entered Kabul and declared the end of the war. The move caused the US-backed government to collapse and prompted many Afghans to seek escape from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants. Various nations also chose to fly their citizens, diplomatic missions, and associated Afghans out of the country.