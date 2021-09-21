UrduPoint.com

UK, Turkey Agree To Fight Illegal Migration Together - Interior Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 01:10 AM

UK, Turkey Agree to Fight Illegal Migration Together - Interior Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The interior ministers of Turkey and the United Kingdom discussed developments in Afghanistan and agreed on joint efforts to tackle the issue of illegal migration, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Monday.

"Always good to speak to my Turkish counterpart, Interior Minister @SuleymanSoylu. Today, as well as discussing recent events in Afghanistan and the security situation, we agreed on the need to tackle illegal migration," Patel tweeted.

The UK interior minister added that cooperation between London and Ankara was of great importance for both nations.

In mid-August, the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) entered Kabul and declared the end of the war. The move caused the US-backed government to collapse and prompted many Afghans to seek escape from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants. Various nations also chose to fly their citizens, diplomatic missions, and associated Afghans out of the country.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Russia Interior Minister Turkey London Ankara United Kingdom From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on National Day

28 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 people in next 5 years

2 hours ago
 China Media Group only official Chinese media at E ..

China Media Group only official Chinese media at Expo 2020 Dubai

3 hours ago
 Multan city roads to have monuments soon

Multan city roads to have monuments soon

28 minutes ago
 Change in police culture only possible with quick ..

Change in police culture only possible with quick redressal of citizens' complai ..

28 minutes ago
 Leading int'l, Indian media outlets propagate Paki ..

Leading int'l, Indian media outlets propagate Pakistan's intrusion in Afghan int ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.