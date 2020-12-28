UK, Turkey set to sign free trade deal on Tuesday (tomorrow

(@fidahassanain)

British Trade Minister Liz Truss says London is looking to work withTurkey under new trade deal which it says is the 5th largest deal after Japan, Canada and Switzerland and Norway.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 28th, 2020) The United Kingdom and Turkey are all set to sign free trade deal on Tuesday (tomorrow), the reports said on Monday.

British Trade Minister Liz Truss said that she was hopeful about a “different” deal between both Ankara and London.

“The deal both countries will be signed soon,” said Liz Tuss while talking to a news organization.

The deal was likely to be signed on Tuesday (tomorrow)—the first since Prime Minister Boris Johnson secured a new agreement with the European Union.

The proposed deal will replicate the existing trading terms between countries.

“The new trade deal is a way towards tariff free trading arrangements and will strong our trading relationship,” said Liz Truss, pointing out that it would add thousands of jobs across the UK in the manufacturing and steel industries besides other areas.

“Looking forward towards Turkey under this new trade agreement in the near future,” she added.

It may be mentioned here that this new trade deal of the UK with Turkey is the 5th biggest trade deal the UK government successfully negotiated after agreements with Japan, Canada and Switzerland and Norway.

Last week, the UK settled its narrow trade with Europe.