Open Menu

UK, Turkey Strike Deal To Tackle Illegal Migration By Targeting People Smugglers - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2023 | 08:30 AM

UK, Turkey Strike Deal to Tackle Illegal Migration by Targeting People Smugglers - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) The authorities of the United Kingdom and Turkey have reached an agreement to tackle illegal migration by targeting people-smuggling gangs using small boats to transfer people across the English Channel, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday, citing UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Under the agreement, the Turkish police will set up a new operations center, backed by 3 million Pounds ($3.8 million) in UK government funds, to help coordinate joint operations to cut off the supply of boats and enhance the exchange of intelligence on the people-smuggling gangs between border forces and police of the UK and Turkey, the report said. The UK is also considering deploying more officers to Turkey.

Braverman is also working on an agreement with Turkey to speed up the deportation of Turkish migrants, illegally arriving in the UK in small boats, the media reported.

London is also in talks with Germany to seize hundreds of dinghies stored by gangs in Germany before being used to smuggle people, the report said.

The media cited the UK National Crime Agency as saying that the majority of small boats for people-smuggling, from 80% to 90%, are being constructed in Turkey and then transported to Germany via Bulgaria for storage before being dispatched to the French coastline.

Over 1,300 migrants from Turkey arrived in the UK via the English Channel since the start of 2023, an over tenfold increase in arrivals, the report said.

Illegal migration has been a pressing issue for the UK for years and only intensified after the country left the European Union in 2020. The total number of migrants who entered the UK in 2022 was over 44,000.

Related Topics

Police Exchange Turkey European Union Germany London United Kingdom Bulgaria Border 2020 Media From Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

8 hours ago
 UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

9 hours ago
 Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of ..

Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance Europe ..

9 hours ago
 Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

9 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

10 hours ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

10 hours ago
Consultations underway to select interim PM's name ..

Consultations underway to select interim PM's name: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

10 hours ago
 Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Gover ..

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Governor KPK discusses fiscal matt ..

10 hours ago
 Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Requ ..

Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Request for Ukraine But Still Has ..

10 hours ago
 Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Pr ..

Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Presidential Palace - Reports

9 hours ago
 Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime M ..

Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime Minister Khan From Politics for ..

9 hours ago
 SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah ..

SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah&#039;s real estate sector

10 hours ago

More Stories From World