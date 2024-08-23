Open Menu

UK Tycoon's Body Found In Sunken Yacht, One Woman Still Missing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Porticello, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The body of UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch was recovered Thursday from his sunken yacht off Sicily, as the search continued for the last of the six people missing -- his teenage daughter.

Specialist divers were still looking for a missing woman, a coastguard official told AFP, with a source close to the investigation having earlier indicated Lynch's 18-year-old daughter Hannah had yet to be found.

On Wednesday they pulled up four bodies from the wreck of the "Bayesian", while another was brought onland in Porticello, on the north shore of the Italian island near Palermo, Thursday morning.

The latest grim discovery brings the death toll to six, after the body of a man believed to be the yacht's chef was found shortly after the ship went down in a storm before dawn on Monday.

The 56-metre (185 feet) British-flagged sailing boat had been anchored some 700 metres off Porticello when it was struck by a waterspout -- akin to a mini-tornado.

It sank within minutes.

Fifteen people were rescued, including Lynch's wife, but the businessman and his daughter were among six people reported missing.

- 'Unimaginable grief' -

The passengers were guests of 59-year-old Lynch -- a celebrated technology entrepreneur and investor sometimes referred to as the UK's answer to Bill Gates -- celebrating his recent acquittal in a massive US fraud case.

Lynch's lawyer Christopher Morvillo and his wife Neda, and Jonathan Bloomer, the chair of Morgan Stanley International, and his wife Judy, were also among the missing.

"This is an unimaginable grief to shoulder," the Bloomer family said in a statement Thursday.

Jonathan and Judy "were incredible people and an inspiration to many, but first and foremost they were focused on and loved their family and spending time with their new grandchildren", it said.

"Together for five decades, our only comfort is that they are still together now."

Emergency workers brought a hyperbaric chamber to the quayside Thursday, and could be seen performing a test run.

The chambers are used to treat or prevent decompression sickness in divers, commonly known as the bends.

"I would think the hyperbaric chamber has been brought in as a precaution" as the divers searching the yacht are descending to a great depth, Matthew Schanck from the Maritime Search and Rescue Council, told AFP.

