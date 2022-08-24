UrduPoint.com

UK, Ukraine Launch Talks On Digital Trade Deal

Published August 24, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The UK and Ukraine have announced their plans to pursue a new digital trade deal to assist Ukraine in rebuilding its economy, the UK Department for International Trade said in a statement.

"The UK and Ukraine have today (Wednesday 24 August) announced their intention to pursue a new digital trade agreement to help Ukraine rebuild its economy and protect livelihoods," the Department said.

"International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan met with First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko and Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov virtually and Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko in person in London (on Tuesday 23 August) to reiterate the UK's unwavering support for Ukraine and begin talks," it said.

The digital trade deal will seek to support Ukrainian businesses by reducing red tape and helping them to engage in trade with the UK more efficiently using electronic transactions, e-signatures, and e-contracts, according to the statement.

