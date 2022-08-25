UK, Ukraine Sign Deal to Rebuild Transport Infrastructure - Transport Ministry

Transport ministers from the United Kingdom and Ukraine signed a joint action plan on Thursday that will encourage UK businesses to help Ukraine rebuild its damaged transport network

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Transport ministers from the United Kingdom and Ukraine signed a joint action plan on Thursday that will encourage UK businesses to help Ukraine rebuild its damaged transport network.

"Experts will offer knowledge in airport, runway and port reconstruction, and will work with the Ministry of Infrastructure to identify training opportunities for airport staff, air traffic controllers and aviation security," the UK Department for Transport said.

The UK will also donate railway repair equipment and 120 shipping containers worth nearly $12 million as it looks to restore routes crucial for the exportation of Ukrainian grain.

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov thanked UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps for his country's support, estimated at a total of $118 million. This is on top of more than $4 billion in multilateral loan guarantees, the Department for Transport said.