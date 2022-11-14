UK Under Labour Government Can Create 'Anti-OPEC' Alliance - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) The United Kingdom under the Labour government would form an "anti-OPEC" alliance of countries dealing with renewable energy to lower energy prices and promote clean technologies, Shadow Secretary of State for Climate Change Ed Miliband said on Monday.

"This potential clean power alliance is like an anti-Opec. I say anti-Opec because Opec is a cartel, a group of countries that works together to keep prices high. This would be a way in which countries join together to be the vanguard and say, We're going to deliver on clean power and it will help to cut prices, not just for us but for others," Miliband told The Guardian at COP27.

A clean power alliance will allow countries to collaborate on cheaper components, encourage the expansion of wind, solar and other forms of low-carbon energy, and possibly share or export electricity through joint grids, Miliband added.

Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Costa Rica, and Kenya are potential partners, Miliband noted, adding that he will seek further support at the COP27 summit.

The minister also wants to build three new nuclear power plants in line with the recommendations of the Committee on Climate Change, the newspaper reported.