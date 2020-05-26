UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Under Secretary For Scotland Ross Resigns As Reaction To Cummings' Quarantine Breach

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 02:00 PM

UK Under Secretary for Scotland Ross Resigns as Reaction to Cummings' Quarantine Breach

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) UK under secretary of state for Scotland and a member of parliament for Mooray, Douglas Ross, announced on Tuesday that he was resigning in connection with the scandal around coronavirus quarantine violation by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide, Dominic Cummings.

Cummings, his wife and their child traveled 260 miles from London to the northeastern city of Durham in late March to stay with his parents after his wife started displaying COVID-19 symptoms. Cummings's trip went against government guidance. The aide said that he was not considering resignation despite the public outcry, stressing that he and his wife were guided by the desire to guarantee that the child would be safe even if they both fell ill. Johnson and leading cabinet ministers have supported Cummings, saying that he acted responsibly.

"I have just tendered my resignation from the UK government and my position as Under Secretary of State for Scotland .

.. There was much I still hoped to do in this role but events over the last few days mean I can no longer serve as a member of this government," Ross said in a letter, which he posted on Twitter.

Ross added that he was accepting Cummings' clarification that he acted in the interests of his family. He noted, at the same time, that these were decisions that "many others felt were not available to them."

Ross went on to say that if he, his wife and their son contracted COVID-19, they would "follow the government advice and stay home."

"The reaction to this news shows that Mr Cummings interpretation of the government advice was not shared by the vast majority of people who have done as the government asked. I have Constituencies who didn't get to say goodbye to loved ones ... I cannot in good faith tell them they were all wrong and one senior advisor to the government was right," Ross said.

The decision to resign was a hard one, Ross noted.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Scandal Parliament Twitter Wife London Douglas Same Durham March Family All From Government Cabinet Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New Zealand’s PM gives calm response to earthqua ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 1, 356 deaths with 57, 705 cases ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 26, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces gradual reopening of ..

12 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Pakistani ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.