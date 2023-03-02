UrduPoint.com

UK Understands Russia-India Long-Standing Relationship - Foreign Secretary

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2023 | 11:39 PM

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said Thursday that London accepts with understanding India's long-standing good relations with Russia in the current complex geopolitical environment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said Thursday that London accepts with understanding India's long-standing good relations with Russia in the current complex geopolitical environment.

"Russia has a long-standing relationship with India, we completely understand that. Of course, what we are hoping is that as many countries as possible speak and vote in condemnation of� Russia's invasion of Ukraine," Cleverly told Sky news.

The minister noted that the UK would continue to discuss the Ukrainian crisis with India to find a solution to the conflict.

"We are simultaneously seeking to address these long-standing global issues that India has put on the agenda for this year's G20," Cleverly added.

A meeting of G20 foreign ministers in India over the past two days has failed to issue a joint communique, which Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said was due to disagreements over the Ukraine crisis, and instead released a Chair's Summary and Outcome Document that had all members in agreement, except on two controversial items relating to Ukraine over the objections of Russia and China.�

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with a broad agenda.

In February, India abstained in the UN vote on a Ukraine-related resolution which Moscow considered anti-Russian.

