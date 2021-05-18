UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Unemployment Dips, Aided By Covid Furlough Scheme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 12:39 PM

UK unemployment dips, aided by Covid furlough scheme

British unemployment dipped to 4.8 percent in the first quarter, official data showed Tuesday, helped by the UK government's jobs furlough scheme keeping millions in work during the pandemic

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :British unemployment dipped to 4.8 percent in the first quarter, official data showed Tuesday, helped by the UK government's jobs furlough scheme keeping millions in work during the pandemic.

That compared with 4.9 percent in the three months to the end of February, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

Britain's government is paying the bulk of wages for millions of private-sector workers during the coronavirus pandemic, while economists expect the rate to surge once the furlough scheme ends later this year.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, meanwhile noted that employee numbers rose strongly in April as the economy began to reopen, continuing the improvement from its November trough.

At the same time, there remained 750,000 fewer people on the payroll compared with the pre-pandemic peak, he added.

"With many businesses reopening, the recent recovery in job vacancies continued into April, especially in sectors such as hospitality and entertainment," said Morgan.

Capital Economics analyst Thomas Pugh said the slight fall in the unemployment rate "suggests that the government's job furlough scheme is still insulating the labour market from the worst effects of the pandemic".

Related Topics

Job Same United Kingdom February April November Market From Government Million Jobs Labour Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Re-opening borders early risks lives: Australian P ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 infections slow in Turkey after full lock ..

2 minutes ago

ASI shot, injured in Charsadda

2 minutes ago

Nepali authorities alert mountaineers about potent ..

2 minutes ago

NATO Remains Ready for Dialogue Through Russia-NAT ..

9 minutes ago

10 patients succumbed to Coronavirus at ATH Abbott ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.