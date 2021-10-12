UK Unemployment Dropped to 4.5% From June to August - Report

The unemployment rate in the UK dropped to 4.5% from June to August, but still remained 0.5% higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic struck the country in March 2020, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Tuesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The unemployment rate in the UK dropped to 4.5% from June to August, but still remained 0.5% higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic struck the country in March 2020, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Tuesday.

"The UK unemployment rate was estimated at 4.5%, 0.5 percentage points higher than before the pandemic, but 0.4 percentage points lower than the previous quarter," the ONS said.

Commenting on Tuesday's labor data, Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said that the jobs market has continued to recover from the effects of the coronavirus, with the number of employees on payroll in September now well exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

Morgan also pointed out that "vacancies also reached a new one-month record in September, at nearly 1.2 million, with our latest estimates suggesting that all industries have at least as many jobs on offer now as before the onset of Covid-19," Morgan added.

According to the ONS, job vacancies grew across the majority of sectors, with the highest increases seen in wholesale and retail trade, the repair of motor vehicles, construction and transport and storage.

The official report comes as the UK economy is currently suffering from a lack of truck drivers that is hitting the supply chain and translates to shortage of fuel and food products at gas stations and supermarkets.