UK unemployment drops ahead of Omicron: Officials

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Britain's unemployment rate dropped late last year before the onset of the Omicron coronavirus variant that has since shaken the economy, official data showed Tuesday.

The rate fell to 4.1 percent in the three months to the end of November, from 4.2 percent in the quarter ending in October, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.