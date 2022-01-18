UrduPoint.com

UK Unemployment Drops Ahead Of Omicron: Officials

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2022 | 02:22 PM

UK unemployment drops ahead of Omicron: Officials

Britain's unemployment rate dropped late last year before the onset of the Omicron coronavirus variant that has since shaken the economy, official data showed Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Britain's unemployment rate dropped late last year before the onset of the Omicron coronavirus variant that has since shaken the economy, official data showed Tuesday.

The rate fell to 4.1 percent in the three months to the end of November, from 4.2 percent in the quarter ending in October, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

Related Topics

October November From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed warns of more terror-related incide ..

Sheikh Rasheed warns of more terror-related incidents

6 minutes ago
 realme Number Series Smartphones among the Fastest ..

Realme Number Series Smartphones among the Fastest to Reach 40M Shipments Global ..

22 minutes ago
 LCIA rules in favour of the PCB in multiple arbitr ..

LCIA rules in favour of the PCB in multiple arbitrations against Techfront and B ..

26 minutes ago
 PTI govt successfully launches first-ever National ..

PTI govt successfully launches first-ever National Security Policy: Senate told

1 minute ago
 Turkiye nabs 5 FETO terror suspects trying to flee ..

Turkiye nabs 5 FETO terror suspects trying to flee to Greece

1 minute ago
 Exports increase 29.48% to Rs2.562 trillion in fir ..

Exports increase 29.48% to Rs2.562 trillion in first half -FY22

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.