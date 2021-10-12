UrduPoint.com

UK Unemployment Eases But Vacancies Soar: Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 01:08 PM

UK unemployment eases but vacancies soar: data

Britain's unemployment rate eased as the economy reopened, but vacancies hit another record peak before the end of the government's furlough jobs support scheme, data showed Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Britain's unemployment rate eased as the economy reopened, but vacancies hit another record peak before the end of the government's furlough jobs support scheme, data showed Tuesday.

The unemployment rate -- or proportion of the workforce that is unemployed -- dropped to 4.5 percent in the three months to August, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

That compared with 4.6 percent in the three months to the end of July, but remained 0.5 percentage points higher than before the pandemic.

"The jobs market has continued to recover from the effects of the coronavirus," said ONS economic statistics director Darren Morgan.

Vacancies however surged to almost 1.2 million in September, reflecting ongoing labour shortages.

The economy has been blighted by shortages particularly in the haulage sector, sparking major delivery problems, empty supermarket shelves and a motor fuel crisis.

But the ONS also added Tuesday that the number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 207,000 in September to a record 29.2 million.

That was 122,000 higher than before the Covid pandemic struck in February 2020.

"The number of employees on payroll in September (was) well exceeding pre-pandemic levels," added Morgan.

"Vacancies also reached a new one-month record ... with our latest estimates suggesting that all industries have at least as many jobs on offer now as before the onset of Covid-19."The government's furlough scheme, which supported millions of private-sector jobs during the pandemic, finished at the end of September.

The unemployment rate had struck a pandemic-peak of 5.2 percent at the end of last year.

Related Topics

United Kingdom February July August September 2020 Market All From Government Million Jobs Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt takes stringent measures for uplift of minera ..

Govt takes stringent measures for uplift of minerals sector

1 minute ago
 PM’s Advisor for Commerce and Investment visits ..

PM’s Advisor for Commerce and Investment visits Careem headquarters to discuss ..

10 minutes ago
 US Open champ Medvedev powers through at rain-hit ..

US Open champ Medvedev powers through at rain-hit Indian Wells

2 minutes ago
 Mix of hope, skepticism among Mapuche as Chile rew ..

Mix of hope, skepticism among Mapuche as Chile rewrites constitution

2 minutes ago
 Consequences of California Oil Spill to Last 1-2 Y ..

Consequences of California Oil Spill to Last 1-2 Years - Expert

2 minutes ago
 Teens charged over Australia kangaroo deaths

Teens charged over Australia kangaroo deaths

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.