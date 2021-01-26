UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Unemployment Hits 5.0% On Virus Fallout: Official

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 01:03 PM

UK unemployment hits 5.0% on virus fallout: official

Britain's unemployment rate hit 5.0 percent at the end of last year due to the coronavirus fallout, the highest level since late 2016, official data showed Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Britain's unemployment rate hit 5.0 percent at the end of last year due to the coronavirus fallout, the highest level since late 2016, official data showed Tuesday.

The rate for the three months to the end of November compares with 4.9 percent in the quarter to October, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement,

Related Topics

October November 2016 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

South Africa loses 3rd wicket to Pakistan at 108 r ..

2 minutes ago

CPV congress opens to elect new leadership, map ou ..

45 seconds ago

Schools move top Indian court for internet restora ..

47 seconds ago

Moin expects high from Yasir Shah against SA

48 seconds ago

Man Who Attacked 3 Russians in Istanbul Suffers Fr ..

50 seconds ago

Federal Cabinet approves inquiry into Broadsheet

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.