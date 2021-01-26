UK unemployment hits 5.0% on virus fallout: official

Britain's unemployment rate hit 5.0 percent at the end of last year due to the coronavirus fallout, the highest level since late 2016, official data showed Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Britain's unemployment rate hit 5.0 percent at the end of last year due to the coronavirus fallout, the highest level since late 2016, official data showed Tuesday.

The rate for the three months to the end of November compares with 4.9 percent in the quarter to October, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement,