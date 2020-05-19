UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Unemployment Jumps On Virus Fallout

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 01:46 PM

UK unemployment jumps on virus fallout

British unemployment jumped in the first quarter on the back of coronavirus, despite a lockdown being imposed only near the end

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :British unemployment jumped in the first quarter on the back of coronavirus, despite a lockdown being imposed only near the end of the period, official data showed Tuesday.

The total number of unemployed people rose 50,000 to 1.3 million in three months to March from a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

The ONS also revealed that jobless claims, made under the Universal Credit welfare support system, surged 69 percent or 856,000 to 2.1 million in April from March.

Britain had imposed a lockdown on March 23 in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus, and launched a so-called furlough jobs retention scheme under which the government stepped in to back up employee wages.

"While only covering the first weeks of restrictions, our figures show COVID-19 is having a major impact on the labour market," said Jonathan Athow, ONS deputy national statistician for economic statistics.

"In March employment held up well, as furloughed workers still count as employed, but hours worked fell sharply in late March, especially in sectors such as hospitality and construction." The ONS also signalled in an early estimate that the number of paid employees in April fell by 1.6 percent compared to March.

"Through April... there were signs of falling employment as real-time tax data show the number of employees on companies' payrolls fell noticeably, and vacancies were sharply down too, with hospitality again falling steepest," added Athow.

The British unemployment rate meanwhile stood at 3.9 percent in the three months to March. That compared with 3.8 percent a year earlier.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak had last week extended the furlough policy by four months until the end of October.

The government scheme is supporting 7.5 million jobs, ensuring employees receive 80 percent of their monthly pay up to �2,500 ($3,100, 2,800 Euros).

Related Topics

March April October Market From Government Million Jobs Labour Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Woman prisoner says she and other women are forced ..

7 minutes ago

UAE National Happiness Programme launches mental h ..

33 minutes ago

PRCS hands over relief goods to authorities in GB

1 minute ago

Over 7.3Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - P ..

1 minute ago

Australia Might Take China to WTO Over Stringent T ..

1 minute ago

Australian experts call for overhaul of bushfire m ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.