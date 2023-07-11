Open Menu

UK Unemployment Rate Rises By 0.2% To 4% In March-May - ONS

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2023 | 03:20 PM

UK Unemployment Rate Rises by 0.2% to 4% in March-May - ONS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The unemployment rate in the United Kingdom has increased by 0.2% percentage points to 4% from March-May compared with the previous quarter, the UK Office of National Statistics (ONS) said on Tuesday.

"March to May 2023 estimates show increases in the employment rate and the unemployment rate compared with the previous quarter (December 2022 to February 2023) while the economic inactivity rate decreased ... The UK unemployment rate was estimated at 4.0%, 0.2 percentage points higher than the previous quarter, and has risen to pre-pandemic levels," the statistical office said in a statement.

Analysts surveyed by the DailyFX portal expected that the figure would remain at 3.

8%.

Meanwhile, the country's employment rate was estimated at 76%, rising by 0.2 percentage points quarter-on-quarter and dropping by 0.6 percentage points compared with the pre-pandemic levels as of December 2019-February 2020, the office said.

The average real weekly wage in the country including and excluding bonuses increased by 6.9% and 7.3%, respectively, in annual terms, while analysts predicted 6.8% and 7.1%, respectively, according to the statistics.

Early estimates for June 2023 indicated that median monthly pay increased by 9.7% year-on-year and rose by 24.1% when compared with February 2020, the statistics showed.

Related Topics

United Kingdom February March May June December 2020 From Employment

Recent Stories

Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent ac ..

Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent acceleration programmes

5 minutes ago
 MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO ..

MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO hangar at Dubai South

6 minutes ago
 SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government ..

SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government department fees

6 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in P ..

PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in Peshawar

22 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in mont ..

Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in monthly ceremony

28 minutes ago
 All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impecca ..

All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impeccable Performance and Cool Desig ..

34 minutes ago
Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 yea ..

Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 years dedicated service to her

1 hour ago
 PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring T ..

PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring Toshakhana case valid against I ..

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakist ..

Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits f ..

State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits from KSA: Dar

2 hours ago
 Latakia Governor visits ERC&#039;s 1,000 prefab ho ..

Latakia Governor visits ERC&#039;s 1,000 prefab housing project

2 hours ago
 Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's ..

Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's Convention and Qawali Night f ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World