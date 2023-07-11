UK Unemployment Rate Rises by 0.2% to 4% in March-May - ONS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The unemployment rate in the United Kingdom has increased by 0.2% percentage points to 4% from March-May compared with the previous quarter, the UK Office of National Statistics (ONS) said on Tuesday.

"March to May 2023 estimates show increases in the employment rate and the unemployment rate compared with the previous quarter (December 2022 to February 2023) while the economic inactivity rate decreased ... The UK unemployment rate was estimated at 4.0%, 0.2 percentage points higher than the previous quarter, and has risen to pre-pandemic levels," the statistical office said in a statement.

Analysts surveyed by the DailyFX portal expected that the figure would remain at 3.

8%.

Meanwhile, the country's employment rate was estimated at 76%, rising by 0.2 percentage points quarter-on-quarter and dropping by 0.6 percentage points compared with the pre-pandemic levels as of December 2019-February 2020, the office said.

The average real weekly wage in the country including and excluding bonuses increased by 6.9% and 7.3%, respectively, in annual terms, while analysts predicted 6.8% and 7.1%, respectively, according to the statistics.

Early estimates for June 2023 indicated that median monthly pay increased by 9.7% year-on-year and rose by 24.1% when compared with February 2020, the statistics showed.