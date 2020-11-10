UrduPoint.com
UK Unemployment Rate Rises To 4.8%: Official Data

Tue 10th November 2020

Britain's unemployment rate has jumped to 4.8 percent as the coronavirus pandemic destroys a record number of UK jobs, official data showed Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Britain's unemployment rate has jumped to 4.8 percent as the coronavirus pandemic destroys a record number of UK jobs, official data showed Tuesday.

The reading for the third quarter compared with an unemployment rate of 4.5 percent for June-August, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

