UK unemployment rate rises to 4.8%: official data

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Britain's unemployment rate has jumped to 4.8 percent as the coronavirus pandemic destroys a record number of UK jobs, official data showed Tuesday.

The reading for the third quarter compared with an unemployment rate of 4.5 percent for June-August, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.