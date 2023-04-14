UK Union Urges Civil Servants to Vote for New Strikes Over Insufficient Pay Raise Offer

The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), which represents 100,000 civil servants in the United Kingdom, called on its members on Friday to vote for new strikes after an "insulting" pay raise offer from the government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), which represents 100,000 civil servants in the United Kingdom, called on its members on Friday to vote for new strikes after an "insulting" pay raise offer from the government.

"PCS members have been urged to vote 'Yes' for more industrial action after (PCS) general secretary Mark Serwotka described today's government pay announcement as 'insulting' and 'completely inadequate," the union said.

Earlier in the day, Serwotka met with Cabinet Office minister Jeremy Quin to discuss pay in 2023. According to the PCS chief, the government offered civil servants a 4,5-5% pay raise, which is considerably lower than the UK's current 10,4% inflation.

"That we were offered it in the first place is only because of our national campaign and our incredibly well-supported strike action," Serwotka was quoted by the union as saying.

UK workers staged numerous strikes over the past months over salaries not keeping up with historic inflation and price crisis, which started with the onset of COVID-19 and exacerbated against the backdrop of sanctions against Russia. Employees of railroad companies, post offices, airports and lawyers, among others, have been taking part in the walkouts.