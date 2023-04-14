UrduPoint.com

UK Union Urges Civil Servants To Vote For New Strikes Over Insufficient Pay Raise Offer

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2023 | 09:51 PM

UK Union Urges Civil Servants to Vote for New Strikes Over Insufficient Pay Raise Offer

The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), which represents 100,000 civil servants in the United Kingdom, called on its members on Friday to vote for new strikes after an "insulting" pay raise offer from the government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), which represents 100,000 civil servants in the United Kingdom, called on its members on Friday to vote for new strikes after an "insulting" pay raise offer from the government.

"PCS members have been urged to vote 'Yes' for more industrial action after (PCS) general secretary Mark Serwotka described today's government pay announcement as 'insulting' and 'completely inadequate," the union said.

Earlier in the day, Serwotka met with Cabinet Office minister Jeremy Quin to discuss pay in 2023. According to the PCS chief, the government offered civil servants a 4,5-5% pay raise, which is considerably lower than the UK's current 10,4% inflation.

"That we were offered it in the first place is only because of our national campaign and our incredibly well-supported strike action," Serwotka was quoted by the union as saying.

UK workers staged numerous strikes over the past months over salaries not keeping up with historic inflation and price crisis, which started with the onset of COVID-19 and exacerbated against the backdrop of sanctions against Russia. Employees of railroad companies, post offices, airports and lawyers, among others, have been taking part in the walkouts.

Related Topics

Russia Vote Lawyers Price United Kingdom Post From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi receives GCC Secretary-General

Al Bowardi receives GCC Secretary-General

4 minutes ago
 Brazil, China Support BRICS Expansion - Joint Stat ..

Brazil, China Support BRICS Expansion - Joint Statement

8 minutes ago
 Denmark to Deliver CAESAR Howitzers to Ukraine in ..

Denmark to Deliver CAESAR Howitzers to Ukraine in Coming Weeks - Defense Ministr ..

8 minutes ago
 China Conducts Mid-Course Missile Interception Tes ..

China Conducts Mid-Course Missile Interception Test - Defense Ministry

5 minutes ago
 Macron to Sign Law on Pension Reform in Next Two D ..

Macron to Sign Law on Pension Reform in Next Two Days - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Brazil, China to Boost Investment in Railways, Por ..

Brazil, China to Boost Investment in Railways, Ports - Joint Statement

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.