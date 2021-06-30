UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Unions Criticize Gov't For Deals With Countries Guilty Of Human Rights Abuse - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 11:20 PM

UK Unions Criticize Gov't for Deals With Countries Guilty of Human Rights Abuse - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The Trades Union Congress (TUC) accused the British government on Wednesday of making post-Brexit trade deals with countries that routinely violate workers' rights, stressing that London should do better to fulfill its human rights commitments. 

A new report by the TUC and its international partner ITUC found that five out of ten countries with the world's worst record on workers' rights had trade deals negotiated with the United Kingdom after Brexit. These include Colombia, Zimbabwe Honduras, Egypt, and Turkey.

"A government that readily agrees deals with countries which abuse rights abroad is one that won't stick up for rights at home either. It's time for ministers to stop the clandestine approach to trade deals and bring working people to the negotiating table," TUC General Secretary Frances O'Grady said, as quoted by The Guardian.

Moreover, according to the 2021 ITUC Global Rights Index, London continues to negotiate more such deals with another fourteen offender countries, including Brazil, India and Malaysia.

After exiting the European Union and, as a consequence, its collective trade arrangements with other countries, the UK had to negotiate new individual trade deals for itself.

In March, a recording was leaked to UK media of Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab telling staff that Britain would not shy away from trade deals with countries with sub-European human rights standards to remain economically competitive in the future.

Related Topics

India World Turkey Egypt European Union London Brazil United Kingdom Zimbabwe Colombia Malaysia Honduras Brexit March Congress Media From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves new Board of Dubai Me ..

22 minutes ago

Putin's phone-in hit by 'cyberattacks'

18 minutes ago

Hot & dry weather forecast in northern Sindh

18 minutes ago

DC reviews anti dengue arrangements

18 minutes ago

Secretary health inaugurates drive against Hepatit ..

18 minutes ago

Belarus Demands to Cease Activities of Goethe-Inst ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.