UK University Unveils Life-Sized Statue Of Greta Thunberg Despite Public Outcry - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 04:10 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) A life-sized bronze statue of Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has been installed at Winchester University in the United Kingdom's southeast, sparking a public controversy, with critics branding the move as a "vanity project," media reported.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, students have long protested the university's decision to install the sculpture, arguing that nearly 24,000 Pounds ($33,088) allocated as part of its multimillion West Downs Centre development for the purpose could have been spent on better goals, such as preventing redundancies and cuts at the university.

In a bid to allay public concerns, the university's vice-chancellor, professor Joy Carter, said at the opening ceremony that no funds were diverted from student support or staffing to create the statue.

Instead, he expressed hope that it would inspire the university's community, reminding that "no matter what life throws at us we can still change the world for the better."

The statue of the activist with her arms outstretched, entitled "Make a Difference," is believed to be the first life-sized depiction of the Swedish activist since Thunberg caught the public eye with her climate strike back in 2018. The sculpture is created by artist Christine Charlesworth.

