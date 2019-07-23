UrduPoint.com
UK Unlikely To Improve Global Situation Under Johnson's Premiership - Russian Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 05:40 PM

The United Kingdom is unlikely to make steps toward improving the situation in the international arena or to lift Russia sanctions under the premiership of Boris Johnson, Dmitry Novikov, the deputy chair of the Russian lower house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The United Kingdom is unlikely to make steps toward improving the situation in the international arena or to lift Russia sanctions under the premiership of Boris Johnson, Dmitry Novikov, the deputy chair of the Russian lower house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, it was announced that Johnson, former London mayor and former UK foreign secretary, has won the vote to head the UK Conservative Party. He will automatically become UK prime minister on Wednesday.

"Johnson is not an independent politician ... One should not expect that Johnson will turn out to be a person capable of overcoming certain stereotypes of the European policy and the Euro-Atlantic policy. He is unlikely to actively favor lifting Russia sanctions. In general, his rise [to power] is unlikely to mean some serious UK steps in the international arena that would be capable of sanitizing the existing very grave situation," Novikov told Sputnik.

