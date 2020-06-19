UrduPoint.com
UK Unveils 1 Billion Schools 'catch-up' Plan After Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 01:28 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said English schools would receive 1 billion ($1.2bn, 1.1bn Euros) in funding to help pupils catch up after missing months of classes due to the coronavirus.

The financial boost comes as his government faces withering criticism over its broken pledge to have all Primary school children back for a month before the summer holidays.

It is also struggling to get all pupils back for the new academic year in September if social distancing rules requiring people to keep two metres apart remain in force.

The new money includes 650 million for state-run primary and secondary schools to "lift educational outcomes", and 350 million for a tutoring scheme specifically for the most disadvantaged youngsters.

Head teachers will be able to decide how to spend the 650 million, but the government said it expects it to be spent "on evidence-based interventions", in particular small group tuition.

"This 1 billion catch-up package will help head teachers to provide extra support to children who have fallen behind while out of school," Johnson said.

British schools have been closed to most pupils since late March, when the country headed into lockdown as the virus spread out of control.

Some primary school year groups were able to come back earlier this month, but the government backtracked on the remainder and some older students returning amid staff shortages and social distancing concerns.

Johnson is under growing pressure to relax the rules to one metre to make it easier for schools and hospitality businesses to restart.

