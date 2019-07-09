UrduPoint.com
UK Unveils $162Mln Plan To Build Cutting-Edge Laser, Radio Weapons

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 07:17 PM

The UK Defense Ministry said Tuesday it was developing $162 million worth of cutting-edge electric-powered lasers and radio frequency weapons for its army, navy and air force

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The UK Defense Ministry said Tuesday it was developing $162 million worth of cutting-edge electric-powered lasers and radio frequency weapons for its army, navy and air force.

"The laser weapons systems deploy high energy light beams to target and destroy enemy drones and missiles. Radio Frequency weapons are designed to disrupt and disable enemy computers and electronics," it said in a press release.

UK Defense Secretary Penny Mordaunt said laser weapons powered solely by electricity and operating without ammunition had the potential to "revolutionize the battlefield."

The new weapon systems are expected to be trialed on naval ships and army vehicles in 2023 and reach the frontline within 10 years.

UK military researchers are already working on other laser weapons. A demonstrator version of the Dragonfire system, a world-first in laser weapons technology, will be tested later this year.

