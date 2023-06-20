UrduPoint.com

UK Unveils $277.5Mln Plan To Decarbonize Aerospace Industry

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 07:33 PM

The UK government announced on Wednesday that it would spend $218 million pounds ($277.5 million) on green aviation technology in a bid to cut greenhouse gas emissions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The UK government announced on Wednesday that it would spend $218 million Pounds ($277.5 million) on green aviation technology in a bid to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

"We want to achieve net zero air travel by 2050, and I want UK firms to lead the way developing the exciting technologies of the future," Industry Minister Nusrat Ghani said at the Paris Air Show as he announced the funding.

The cash injection will go to 10 research and development projects led by companies the likes of Airbus and Rolls-Royce that will focus on producing innovative landing gear and more efficient aircraft wings, engines and sensors.

"These projects will improve both our cost competitiveness and the product performance of our current and future engines, which is vital for meeting industry and Government Net Zero targets," Rolls-Royce Director Aerospace Technology Alan Newby said.

The biggest share of the multimillion pound package (42 million pounds) will go to an Airbus collaborative project that will aim to shorten the development time for new aircraft using digital technology.

