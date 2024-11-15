UK unveils finance reforms, ups risk-taking to drive growth

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Britain's Labour government on Thursday announced reforms to its financial sector in a bid to grow the economy, including a plan to allow greater risk-taking.

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves outlined the plans in her first Mansion House speech -- an annual address by the chancellor of the exchequer to business leaders.

Late Wednesday she announced plans to create mega pension funds, potentially boosting investment in the country by around £80 billion ($104 billion) in a move that mirrored schemes in Australia and Canada.

Reeves used her Mansion House address to say that measures brought in since the 2008 global financial crisis to "eliminate risk" have had "unintended consequences" in holding back growth.

"While it was right that successive governments made regulatory changes after the global financial crisis to ensure that regulation kept pace with the global economy of the time, it is important that we learn the lessons of the past," she said.

"These changes have resulted in a system which sought to eliminate risk-taking. That has gone too far and, in places, it has had unintended consequences which we must now address."

Reeves announced plans to "modernise" the Financial Ombudsman Service, which deals with complaints between consumers and firms.

A pilot scheme will meanwhile be launched to deliver digital bonds, embracing technology used by the cryptocurrency sector.

She called for "free and open trade" with partners such as the United States under its incoming president Donald Trump.

"There is so much potential for us to deepen our economic relationship on areas such as emerging technologies," she said.

"I look forward to working closely with president-elect Trump and his team to strengthen our relationship in the years ahead."

She added that Britain must "reset our relationship" with the European Union after Brexit.