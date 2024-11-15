Open Menu

UK Unveils Finance Reforms, Ups Risk-taking To Drive Growth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2024 | 09:00 AM

UK unveils finance reforms, ups risk-taking to drive growth

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Britain's Labour government on Thursday announced reforms to its financial sector in a bid to grow the economy, including a plan to allow greater risk-taking.

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves outlined the plans in her first Mansion House speech -- an annual address by the chancellor of the exchequer to business leaders.

Late Wednesday she announced plans to create mega pension funds, potentially boosting investment in the country by around £80 billion ($104 billion) in a move that mirrored schemes in Australia and Canada.

Reeves used her Mansion House address to say that measures brought in since the 2008 global financial crisis to "eliminate risk" have had "unintended consequences" in holding back growth.

"While it was right that successive governments made regulatory changes after the global financial crisis to ensure that regulation kept pace with the global economy of the time, it is important that we learn the lessons of the past," she said.

"These changes have resulted in a system which sought to eliminate risk-taking. That has gone too far and, in places, it has had unintended consequences which we must now address."

Reeves announced plans to "modernise" the Financial Ombudsman Service, which deals with complaints between consumers and firms.

A pilot scheme will meanwhile be launched to deliver digital bonds, embracing technology used by the cryptocurrency sector.

She called for "free and open trade" with partners such as the United States under its incoming president Donald Trump.

"There is so much potential for us to deepen our economic relationship on areas such as emerging technologies," she said.

"I look forward to working closely with president-elect Trump and his team to strengthen our relationship in the years ahead."

She added that Britain must "reset our relationship" with the European Union after Brexit.

Related Topics

Technology Australia Business Canada European Union Trump United States Cryptocurrency Brexit Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Labour

Recent Stories

Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown c ..

Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma

9 hours ago
 Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capac ..

Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop

9 hours ago
 PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

9 hours ago
 England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for Sout ..

England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test

9 hours ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15

9 hours ago
 Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through pu ..

Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting

9 hours ago
International Day for the Prevention of Fight aga ..

International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..

9 hours ago
 VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seiz ..

VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors

9 hours ago
 athletics trials for Quaid-e-Azam inter-provincial ..

Athletics trials for Quaid-e-Azam inter-provincial games underway

9 hours ago
 Legal migration to OECD reaches new record in 2023

Legal migration to OECD reaches new record in 2023

9 hours ago
 Biden, Xi arrive in Peru ahead of face-to-face at ..

Biden, Xi arrive in Peru ahead of face-to-face at Asia-Pacific summit

9 hours ago
 Central bank independence 'fundamental' for good p ..

Central bank independence 'fundamental' for good policy: Fed official

9 hours ago

More Stories From World