UrduPoint.com

UK Unveils Plans To Override ECHR After Rwanda Spat

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2022 | 06:58 PM

UK unveils plans to override ECHR after Rwanda spat

The UK government Wednesday introduced legislation allowing it to override rulings by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), after a judge in Strasbourg blocked flights removing asylum seekers to Rwanda

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The UK government Wednesday introduced legislation allowing it to override rulings by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), after a judge in Strasbourg blocked flights removing asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab denied the government intended to join Russia in abandoning the European Convention on Human Rights, which is overseen by the Strasbourg court.

But Raab, who is also justice secretary, said the new "Bill of Rights" would "restore a healthy dose of common sense" to Britain's judicial system.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed anew to implement the Rwanda plan, aimed at deterring immigrants from making illegal crossings of the Channel.

British courts earlier this month gave the go-ahead for the first removal flight to leave, but the ECHR stepped in at the last minute with an interim ruling to block its departure.

A UK judicial review of the plan's legality is due next month.

In the meantime, Raab told parliament the Bill of Rights would "strengthen our proud tradition of freedom" dating back to Magna Carta in 1215.

Magna Carta is considered the cornerstone of freedom, modern democracy, justice and the rule of law and has formed the basis of legal systems across the world -- and human rights conventions.

"We will strengthen the separation of powers in this country, affirming the supremacy of the Supreme Court, being explicit that the UK courts are under no obligation to follow the Strasbourg case law and indeed are free to diverge from it," said Raab.

"I'm proud of our world-beating judiciary, and what else is the point of a Supreme Court if it bows in subordination to a European one?" But Britain "intends to remain a state party" to the convention overall, Raab added.

The rights pact is integral to the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which brought peace to Northern Ireland after three decades of violence over British rule.

"We would do nothing that jeopardises the Good Friday Agreement," Johnson's spokesman told reporters.

"What we are doing is ensuring that UK courts have primacy. The Supreme Court is a superior court and obviously it's parliament that sets UK law." - 'Stunning hypocrisy' - At the weekend, Home Secretary Priti Patel suggested the ECHR decision was politically motivated, pushing a government narrative about European institutions overriding UK sovereignty.

The UK left the European Union last year after a 2016 Brexit vote but the Strasbourg court is not part of the bloc.

Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK's chief executive, said the bill would be "a giant leap backwards for the rights of ordinary people".

"This is not about tinkering with rights, it's about removing them," he said.

The government in London promised to tighten the country's borders after Brexit, and "take back control" of immigration.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court World Russia Parliament Democracy Vote Amnesty International European Union London Strasbourg Superior Ireland United Kingdom Rwanda Brexit 2016 From Government Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Money laundering case: Court grants interim bail t ..

Money laundering case: Court grants interim bail to Moonis till July 4

5 minutes ago
 Dua Zahra's father appeals SC to bar her daughter ..

Dua Zahra's father appeals SC to bar her daughter from flying abroad

2 hours ago
 NA continues discussion on budget for next fiscal ..

NA continues discussion on budget for next fiscal year

2 hours ago
 LHC disposes of Meera's appeal against verdict abo ..

LHC disposes of Meera's appeal against verdict about her marriage with Atiq-ur-R ..

2 hours ago
 England to play 7 T20Is against Pakistan in Karach ..

England to play 7 T20Is against Pakistan in Karachi, Lahore, and Multan

2 hours ago
 Moonis Elahi gets interim bail in money laundering ..

Moonis Elahi gets interim bail in money laundering case

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.