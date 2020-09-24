UK unveils six-month virus jobs support scheme

British finance minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday launched a new coronavirus jobs protection scheme, supporting wages of staff keeping at least one third of their usual working hours

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :British finance minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday launched a new coronavirus jobs protection scheme, supporting wages of staff keeping at least one third of their usual working hours.

Beginning in November, it does not go as far as the current furlough scheme due to end next month that has paid out billions of Pounds to support wages of nearly ten million workers.