UK Unveils UN-Backed Program to Support Citizens Seeking Italian Residency

The UK government announced a program on Tuesday that will help British nationals obtain Italian residency to guarantee their rights after the end of the post-Brexit transition period

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The UK government announced a program on Tuesday that will help British nationals obtain Italian residency to guarantee their rights after the end of the post-Brexit transition period.

The United Nations' International Organization for Migration (IOM) will assist Brits in Italy in completing the necessary paperwork once coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

"This initiative will provide direct support to UK nationals, to ensure they avoid finding themselves with an irregular status in Italy," Laurence Hart, head of the IOM Mediterranean coordination office, said.

The 12-month program will be launched in the coming days and run until the end of next March. It is part of the UK's $3.7 million initiative to fund international assistance to roughly 30,000 UK nationals living in Italy, Germany, France, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia and Spain.