UrduPoint.com

UK Unveils Upgrade Mega Rail Projects As HS2 Eastern Leg Scraped

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 03:28 PM

UK unveils upgrade mega rail projects as HS2 eastern leg scraped

The British government on Thursday announced an upgraded investment plan in the rail network and confirmed that the eastern leg of High Speed Two (HS2) will be scrapped

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The British government on Thursday announced an upgraded investment plan in the rail network and confirmed that the eastern leg of High Speed Two (HS2) will be scrapped.

According to the British Department for Transport, the Integrated Rail Plan (IRP) will see "the biggest ever government investment in Britain's rail network", with a 96-billion-pound (about 129.4-billion-U.S.-dollar) package of rail construction and upgrades for the Midlands and northern England.

But under the new plan, the eastern leg of HS2 to Leeds, which was originally meant to connect London with the city centers of Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds, is set to be scrapped.

"Our plans go above and beyond the initial ambitions of HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail by delivering benefits for communities no matter their size, right across the North and Midlands, up to 10 to 15 years earlier," British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

The Department for Transport said the plan, building on the expert findings of wide-ranging internal and independent analysis, including from the National Infrastructure Commission, will deliver better outcomes for passengers in a faster and more efficient way than under original plans.

However, critics accused the British government of breaking promises.

Shadow Secretary of State for Transport Jim McMahon said it was "the betrayal of trust, the betrayal of promises and the betrayal of investment the north of England and the Midlands deserve".

HS2 will be Britain's second high-speed line, the first being High Speed One (HS1) which connects London to the Channel Tunnel. Work on Phase One of HS2 between London and Birmingham is currently underway.

Related Topics

London Leeds Manchester Birmingham From Government

Recent Stories

HKSAR gov't announces offering of euro-denominated ..

HKSAR gov't announces offering of euro-denominated bonds for first time

43 seconds ago
 Putin, Lukashenko Concerned Over Poland's Actions ..

Putin, Lukashenko Concerned Over Poland's Actions on Border - Kremlin

44 seconds ago
 Philippines to allow entry of fully vaccinated for ..

Philippines to allow entry of fully vaccinated foreign tourists

46 seconds ago
 Russia adds 37,156 COVID-19 cases

Russia adds 37,156 COVID-19 cases

47 seconds ago
 Work on new runway at Faisalabad Airport to be com ..

Work on new runway at Faisalabad Airport to be completed by August next'

4 minutes ago
 Austria Introduces Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination ..

Austria Introduces Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination From February 1 - Chancellor

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.