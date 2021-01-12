UrduPoint.com
UK Unveils Vaccination Plan, Says Meeting Target With 2.3Mln Already Vaccinated

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The UK government on Monday unveiled a mammoth vaccination distribution plan to cover tens of millions of people in the country.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock gave a press conference at 10 Downing Street where he said authorities plan to scale up the program to vaccinate two million people per week to ensure the country opens back up and has a "great British summer."

A 47-page vaccine delivery plan published on the day shows that authorities intend to set up 2,700 additional vaccination sites across the UK. The plan set out a target to ensure that everyone in England, the UK's most populous and most infected constituent, is within 10 miles of a vaccination site.

According to the data laid out by Hancock, the UK has already vaccinated 2.3 million people and is on track to vaccinate all people in priority categories, 15 million people, by the intended target of March.

"We are on track to meet that target - it's not going to be easy, but we are going to get there," he said.

The report sets out the target is to have the vaccine available to all adults in the country by fall.

The UK has the highest number of infections and deaths in Europe, with over 3.1 million cases and nearly 82,000 deaths. England is under its third national lockdown with authorities not ruling out extending it and tightening measures.

