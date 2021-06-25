UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Updates Green, Red Travel Lists Of Countries Effective June 30

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 01:50 AM

UK Updates Green, Red Travel Lists of Countries Effective June 30

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) UK transport minister Grant Shapps announced on Thursday changes to the "green" and "red" lists of countries depending on the risk of COVID-19 exposure, effective June 30.

Eritrea, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Mongolia, Tunisia and Uganda were downgraded to high-risk countries and put on the red list in a bid to safeguard UK vaccine rollout.

Malta, Madeira, the Balearic Islands, several UK overseas territories, and Caribbean islands, including Barbados, were added to the green list, which means arrivals do not need to quarantine at a hotel.

All additions to the green list, apart from Malta, will also join the green watchlist, as will Israel and Jerusalem, signaling that these countries are at risk of moving from green to amber.

The amber list requires arrivals to self-isolate at home for 10 days and allows those who test negative on Day 5 to leave early. Shapps confirmed plans to remove the self-isolation requirement for fully vaccinated travelers.

Related Topics

Israel Hotel Jerusalem Barbados United Kingdom Tunisia Dominican Republic Malta Mongolia Haiti Uganda June From

Recent Stories

MoHAP, EHS conclude participation at Arab Health 2 ..

1 hour ago

Launch of Russian Flights to Egypt's Resorts May H ..

49 minutes ago

US-Iran JCPOA Talks to Resume Soon, 'Serious Diffe ..

1 hour ago

DC inaugurates 58th corona vaccination center

1 hour ago

Biden Says Democrats Struck Infrastructure Deal Wi ..

1 hour ago

COVAX Open to All Approved COVID-19 Vaccines

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.