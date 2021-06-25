UK Updates Green, Red Travel Lists of Countries Effective June 30

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) UK transport minister Grant Shapps announced on Thursday changes to the "green" and "red" lists of countries depending on the risk of COVID-19 exposure, effective June 30.

Eritrea, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Mongolia, Tunisia and Uganda were downgraded to high-risk countries and put on the red list in a bid to safeguard UK vaccine rollout.

Malta, Madeira, the Balearic Islands, several UK overseas territories, and Caribbean islands, including Barbados, were added to the green list, which means arrivals do not need to quarantine at a hotel.

All additions to the green list, apart from Malta, will also join the green watchlist, as will Israel and Jerusalem, signaling that these countries are at risk of moving from green to amber.

The amber list requires arrivals to self-isolate at home for 10 days and allows those who test negative on Day 5 to leave early. Shapps confirmed plans to remove the self-isolation requirement for fully vaccinated travelers.