UK Urged to Build on International Climate Diplomacy After COP26

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The UK Climate Change Committee (CCC) advised the government on Thursday to build on, "rather than dissolve," its international climate diplomacy and activities in order to deliver on the agreements reached at the UN Climate Conference (COP26) held in the Scottish city of Glasgow in November.

"The UK must not walk away after COP26. Glasgow was a step forward in global efforts to address climate change, including a genuine increase in ambition to reduce emissions worldwide," CCC chairman John Deben is quoted as saying in a report assessing the event's outcome.

COP26 was meant to reinforce meaningful commitments to fulfill targets set by the 2015 Paris Agreement on greenhouse emission reduction, carbon neutrality, global warming and climate finance.

After two weeks of discussion, participants finally agreed to phase out unabated coal power and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies, and adhere to a common timeframe on emission reductions.

The text also emphasized the need for action and support to developing countries to adapt to climate change and stressed that the $100 billion finance goal promised by rich nations for 2020 has not been met.

The CCC noted that the since the UK continues to hold the COP Presidency until next year's summit in Egypt, the success of COP26 should only be measured by the actions that follow in the coming year and beyond.

On domestic climate policy, the independent advisory committee praised the UK for having one of the most ambitious 2030 targets for reducing emissions in the world, but warned that not all the steps necessary to deliver it have been put in place.

It also advised the government to "revisit" the country's climate finance contributions, directing around half the finance to adaptation, and urged it to restore "as soon as possible" the target of spending 0.7% of the Gross Domestic Product on overseas aid.