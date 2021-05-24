UrduPoint.com
UK Urges Airlines To Bypass Belarus, Suspends Operating Permit For Belavia Airline - Raab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 08:59 PM

UK Urges Airlines to Bypass Belarus, Suspends Operating Permit for Belavia Airline - Raab

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The UK government issued a notice to instruct the country's airlines to avoir Belarusian airspace and to suspend UK operating permit for Belarusian airline Belavia after recent incident with a Ryanair plane, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday.

"To ensure the safety of air passengers, I've also worked with the transport secretary to issue a notice to all UK airlines to cease overflights of Belarusian airspace and to suspend the operating permit on the Belarusian airline Belavia with immediate effect. That is, of course, the only airline that flies regularly between the UK and Belarus," Raab told parliament.

