UK urges 'coordinated' international response after migrant tragedy

Britain on Thursday demanded a "coordinated international effort" across Europe to deter people-smuggling after at least 27 migrants drowned off France as they tried to reach England

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Britain on Thursday demanded a "coordinated international effort" across Europe to deter people-smuggling after at least 27 migrants drowned off France as they tried to reach England.

"Yesterday was the moment that many of us have feared for many years," interior minister Priti Patel told parliament, restating an offer to send British police and border officers to France, and refusing to rule out turning migrant boats back across the Channel.