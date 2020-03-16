UrduPoint.com
UK Urges End To 'non-essential' Contact, Travel To Curb Virus Spread

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:38 PM

Britain on Monday recommended tougher social distancing measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, including household isolation, home-working and an end to mass gatherings

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Britain on Monday recommended tougher social distancing measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, including household isolation, home-working and an end to mass gatherings.

"Now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact with others and non-essential travel," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"We need people to start working from home where they possibly can. You should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues," he added.

