UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Urges Firms To Stockpile Medicines Before Brexit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 04:36 PM

UK urges firms to stockpile medicines before Brexit

The UK government has urged medicine suppliers to build up stockpiles to prepare for possible border disruptions when Britain severs ties with the European Union at the end of the year

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The UK government has urged medicine suppliers to build up stockpiles to prepare for possible border disruptions when Britain severs ties with the European Union at the end of the year.

In a letter published late Monday, the health ministry set out how firms could prepare for the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31 and the introduction of new customs controls.

"We recognise that global supply chains are under significant pressure, exacerbated by recent events with COVID-19," the ministry's chief commercial officer, Steve Oldfield, wrote.

"However, we encourage companies to make stockpiling a key part of contingency plans, and ask industry, where possible, to stockpile to a target level of six weeks' total stock on UK soil." Britons voted to leave the EU in a June 2016 referendum and after years of political debate in London, the country formally ended its 47-year membership on January 31.

But it agreed with Brussels to a standstill transition phase until the end of 2020 to allow both sides to negotiate a new trading relationship.

Despite months of talks, the two sides remain at odds on some key issues, raising fears Britain will leave the EU's customs union and single market without anything to replace them.

The government stockpiled some key products including medical devices ahead of January 31, and Oldfield said it would build this store back up to a six-week level before December.

The letter also advises medical suppliers to plan on how they might re-route supplies in case of disruption at major ports such as Dover.

Related Topics

European Union Brussels London Dover United Kingdom Brexit January June December Border 2016 2020 Market Government Industry

Recent Stories

SC seeks govt’s reply in suo motu case of Army P ..

13 minutes ago

ADX announces listing of Mamoura Diversified Globa ..

1 hour ago

Govt unveils special postage stamp for Youme-e-Ist ..

1 hour ago

Punjab CM orders action against hoarders, profitee ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC L&amp;S and Wanhua Chemical Group form Strat ..

1 hour ago

FAB issues largest Chinese Yuan denominated dual-l ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.