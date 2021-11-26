UrduPoint.com

UK Urges France To 'reconsider' Migrant Meeting Snub

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 02:28 PM

UK urges France to 'reconsider' migrant meeting snub

A UK minister Friday urged Paris to reconsider after it withdrew an invite to Britain's interior minister for migrant talks in protest at a letter made public by Prime Minister Boris Johnson

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :A UK minister Friday urged Paris to reconsider after it withdrew an invite to Britain's interior minister for migrant talks in protest at a letter made public by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"I hope the French will reconsider. It's in our interests. It's in their interests," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told the BBC.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin had told UK counterpart Priti Patel she was no longer invited to weekend talks with other European ministers on Sunday.

Shapps said that "no nation can tackle this alone", after 27 people died on Wednesday when their boat capsized in the Channel -- the worst disaster on record since the mass attempts by migrants to reach the UK began.

He added that talks with France were "certainly in the interests of people being people-trafficked to the UK" in "tragic scenes".

"We absolutely need to work together on it. How can we resolve these problems if we do not work together?" France reacted angrily after Johnson tweeted a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron sugesting France take back migrants who cross the Channel.

Darmanin told Patel that the letter was "a disappointment".

The Home Office has not commented on the snub to Patel.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Interior Minister France Died Paris United Kingdom Sunday

Recent Stories

Ice Wall at Japan's Fukushima Daiichi Plant Appear ..

Ice Wall at Japan's Fukushima Daiichi Plant Appears Partly Melted - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Seminar held to bring forth remedies for sustainab ..

Seminar held to bring forth remedies for sustainable earth environment

4 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Investigation Bureau to Interrogate Head ..

Ukrainian Investigation Bureau to Interrogate Head of Zelenskyy's Office

1 hour ago
 Germany to ban most travel from S.Africa over new ..

Germany to ban most travel from S.Africa over new Covid variant: minister

1 hour ago
 EU proposes banning flights from southern Africa o ..

EU proposes banning flights from southern Africa over Covid variant

1 hour ago
 Commissioner for audit of development funds

Commissioner for audit of development funds

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.