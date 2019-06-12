UrduPoint.com
UK Urges Hong Kong To Listen To Concerns Of Its People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 05:28 PM

UK urges Hong Kong to listen to concerns of its people

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt called on the Hong Kong government to "listen to the concerns of its people" amid violent protests Wednesday against plans to allow extraditions to China

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt called on the Hong Kong government to "listen to the concerns of its people" amid violent protests Wednesday against plans to allow extraditions to China.

"I urge the Hong Kong government to listen to the concerns of its people and its friends in the international community and to pause and reflect on these controversial measures," Hunt said in a statement.

