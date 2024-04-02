Open Menu

UK Urges Israel To Provide 'transparent Explanation' Into Deadly Gaza Strike On Aid Workers

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 10:15 PM

UK urges Israel to provide 'transparent explanation' into deadly Gaza strike on aid workers

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said Tuesday that the UK had urged Israel to "provide a full, transparent explanation" about an air strike that killed seven aid workers, including at least one Briton, in Gaza

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said Tuesday that the UK had urged Israel to "provide a full, transparent explanation" about an air strike that killed seven aid workers, including at least one Briton, in Gaza.

"We have called on Israel to immediately investigate and provide a full, transparent explanation of what happened," Cameron said on a social media, adding that the UK was "urgently working to verify" details about the incident.

The US-based World Central Kitchen charity has blamed Israel for the strike Monday that killed seven of its staff unloading food brought by sea to the war-torn Gaza Strip to help alleviate looming famine.

The group has said it was pausing operations after the "targeted Israeli strike" killed Australian, British, Palestinian, Polish and US-Canadian staff.

The Israeli military has said it was "conducting a thorough review at the highest level to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident".

In his first response, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was "shocked and saddened" by the reported death of the British aid worker, adding "Clearly there are questions that need to be answered".

Cameron, who was prime minister from 2010 to 2016 and returned to frontline politics last year as the UK's top diplomat, called news of the strike "deeply distressing".

"British nationals are reported to have been killed, we are urgently working to verify this information and will provide full support to their families," he added.

"These were people who were working to deliver life-saving aid to those who desperately need it.

"It is essential that humanitarian workers are protected and able to carry out their work."

Cameron has become increasingly critical of aspects of Israel's war in Gaza since October 7 attack, repeatedly calling for more aid to be allowed into the territory.

jj/phz/gv/

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister World Israel Social Media Gaza United Kingdom David Cameron October 2016 From Top

Recent Stories

Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles continues

Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles continues

5 minutes ago
 National child abuse prevention month kicks off

National child abuse prevention month kicks off

5 minutes ago
 Trial set for alleged leaders of German coup plot

Trial set for alleged leaders of German coup plot

5 minutes ago
 Death of French toddler still unexplained despite ..

Death of French toddler still unexplained despite discovery of skull: prosecutor

5 minutes ago
 Israel military vows probe into deadly Gaza strike ..

Israel military vows probe into deadly Gaza strike on aid workers

5 minutes ago
 Pakistani Cricketers laud Kakul training camp

Pakistani Cricketers laud Kakul training camp

24 minutes ago
Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cu ..

Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cup title defence

5 minutes ago
 Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cu ..

Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cup title defence

5 minutes ago
 UN agency chief: Gaza situation 'beyond catastroph ..

UN agency chief: Gaza situation 'beyond catastrophic'

5 minutes ago
 Science Minister inaugurates a 5,000 fellowships p ..

Science Minister inaugurates a 5,000 fellowships programme for Palestinian stude ..

9 minutes ago
 MQM-P MPAs press authorities to address high TDS l ..

MQM-P MPAs press authorities to address high TDS level problem in drinking water

5 minutes ago
 Health CEO visits RHC to review healthcare facilit ..

Health CEO visits RHC to review healthcare facilities

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World