UK Urges Joint Patrols On French Coast After Tragedy

Thu 25th November 2021 | 03:53 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Britain on Thursday renewed an offer to send police and border forces to France to carry out joint patrols along the Channel coast after at least 27 migrants drowned in an attempted crossing.

Although France has rebuffed the offer previously, officials said Prime Minister Boris Johnson had stressed it remained on the table during telephone talks late Wednesday with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Our offer is to increase our support, but also to work together with our partners on the beaches concerned, on the launching grounds for these boats," Johnson said in a BBC interview late Wednesday.

"That's something I hope will be acceptable now in view of what has happened," he added, saying that people-smugglers cannot be allowed to "get away with murder".

Immigration minister Kevin Foster said the UK had sent a helicopter to help with the search-and-rescue operation at France's request, following the deadliest accident since the Channel in 2018 became a hub for migrants from Africa, the middle East and Asia.

Foster told BBC television on Thursday that the UK was keen to work with France and "we are happy to support their operations on the beach".

"We're prepared to offer support on the ground, we're prepared to offer resources, we're prepared to offer, literally, people to go there and assist the French authorities," he said.

