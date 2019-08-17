UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Urges North Korea To Engage In Denuclearization Discussions With US

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 04:10 AM

UK Urges North Korea to Engage in Denuclearization Discussions With US

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) The UK Foreign Office expressed regret over continued weapons tests by North Korea, calling on the Asian country to engage in denuclearization dialogue with the United States.

The United Kingdom made its statement after, on Friday, North Korea launched two projectiles in what appears to be its sixth weapons test since July 25. The launches, which have been observed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, were held though Kim has been engaged in talks to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula with US President Donald Trump.

"We deeply regret the continued launches of ballistic missiles by North Korea, most recently on 16 August, which violate multiple UN Security Council Resolutions.

We encourage North Korea to engage in meaningful discussions with the United States, as agreed when President Trump and Kim Jong-Un met on 30 June," Minister for Asia and the Pacific, Heather Wheeler, said late on Friday.

Wheeler maintained that Pyongyang should take action to completely dismantle its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, noting that otherwise, sanctions against North Korea would remain in place.

The US-North Korea denuclearization negotiations came to a deadlock in February when the two leaders met in Hanoi.

However, in late June, Kim and Trump met again at the Korean Demilitarized Zone. Then, they agreed to re-energize the denuclearization dialogue and initiate working-level contacts.

Related Topics

Foreign Office United Nations Nuclear Trump Pyongyang Hanoi United Kingdom United States North Korea Kim Jong February June July August Asia

Recent Stories

Russian air strike kills 13 civilians in Syria cam ..

4 hours ago

32 missing after boat sinks in DR Congo

4 hours ago

Barty rallies to win, sustains bid to return to No ..

4 hours ago

Wellens still leads Binckbank as Hodeg takes stage ..

4 hours ago

Ebola cases surface in DR Congo's South Kivu provi ..

4 hours ago

Archer strikes as Australia slump before rain inte ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.