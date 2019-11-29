UrduPoint.com
UK Urges North Korea To Resume Denuclerization Talks With US - Foreign Office

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 12:30 AM

UK Urges North Korea to Resume Denuclerization Talks With US - Foreign Office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) North Korea should stop missile tests and resume negotiations with the United States aimed at denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the UK Foreign Office said in the wake of new launches on Thursday.

North Korea is believed to have fired two short-range projectiles from a super-size multiple rocket launcher earlier in the day. They flew about 380 kilometers (236 miles) at a maximum altitude of 97 kilometers (60 miles) before plunging into the sea off the country's eastern coast.

"The UK is concerned about the latest North Korea missile launches. These launches undermine efforts to secure a peaceful future for the Korean Peninsula. To change the course of its future for the better, North Korea must engage meaningfully with the US in negotiations towards denuclearisation," the statement said.

On October 31, Pyongyang fired two short-range missiles from the Phyongannamdo province's city of Sunchon to a range of around 370 kilometers (229 miles) and an altitude reaching around 90 kilometers (57 miles).

The situation on the Korean Peninsula, which had at the time been precarious due to North Korea's multiple missile tests, significantly improved last year following North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's talks with the presidents of South Korea and the United States. Since 2018, two US-North Korea summits and four inter-Korean summits have been held. However, the negotiation process stalled this year due to a lack of specific denuclearization measures and Pyongyang's resumed missile tests.

